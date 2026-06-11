Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.89.

View Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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