Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,200. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

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SEA Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:SE opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in SEA by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in SEA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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