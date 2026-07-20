Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Trading of Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2%

Gartner stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Gartner has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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