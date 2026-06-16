Gary Weitman Sells 261 Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $44,581.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,350.03. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Gary Weitman sold 194 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $33,796.74.

On Thursday, June 4th, Gary Weitman sold 319 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $58,191.98.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Gary Weitman sold 184 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $34,466.88.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.11. 347,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $254.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nexstar Media Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $259.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

Further Reading

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