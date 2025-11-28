Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 845,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,121. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,566.79. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $51,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

