Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
GB Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GB Group shares rose above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 230 and last changing hands at GBX 229.50 on volume of 547,337 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with six Buy ratings and one Hold; the average target price is GBX 319.29, though some firms have recently trimmed their price targets.
  • The company reported weak recent fundamentals, including negative net margin and return on equity, while insider David Ward bought 12,000 shares at GBX 196, signaling confidence.
  • Interested in GB Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.72 and traded as high as GBX 230. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 229.50, with a volume of 547,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 290 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 400 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 415 price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 319.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBG

GB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.82.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.20 EPS for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.The company had revenue of £285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

In other news, insider David ward purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £23,520. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GB Group Right Now?

Before you consider GB Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GB Group wasn't on the list.

While GB Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines