GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.72 and traded as high as GBX 230. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 229.50, with a volume of 547,337 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 290 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 400 to GBX 365 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 415 price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 319.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBG

GB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.82.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.20 EPS for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.The company had revenue of £285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

In other news, insider David ward purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £23,520. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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