GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBFH. Wall Street Zen raised GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GBank Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GBank Financial

In other news, Director Charles William Jr. Griege purchased 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 368,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,680,381. The trade was a 6.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GBank Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GBank Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in GBank Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GBank Financial by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter.

GBank Financial Price Performance

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.11. GBank Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.10 million. GBank Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that GBank Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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