GDS (GDS) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0110 per share and revenue of $454.2460 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $426.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GDS Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GDS stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. GDS has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

Insider Activity at GDS

In other news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of GDS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,036.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GDS by 77.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 62.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,892,103 shares of the company's stock worth $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 724,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,720,247 shares of the company's stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,506,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,037,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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