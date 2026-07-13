GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $352.03 and last traded at $353.4780. 2,656,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,626,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.27.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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