GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Here's Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $339.89 and last traded at $341.4090. Approximately 3,878,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,617,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 from $335 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside.

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 from $335 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and CFM announced a landmark memorandum of understanding with IndiGo for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines, a major potential win that could boost future engine sales and long-term aftermarket revenue.

GE Aerospace and CFM announced a landmark memorandum of understanding with IndiGo for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines, a major potential win that could boost future engine sales and long-term aftermarket revenue. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace said its hybrid-electric test flight reached more than 30,000 feet in collaboration with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, highlighting progress in advanced propulsion and supporting its long-term technology leadership narrative. Article: GE Aerospace Partners with NASA, BETA Technologies, and Boeing on World's First High-Altitude Hybrid Electric Flight

GE Aerospace said its hybrid-electric test flight reached more than 30,000 feet in collaboration with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, highlighting progress in advanced propulsion and supporting its long-term technology leadership narrative. Positive Sentiment: CEO Larry Culp highlighted the company’s $210 billion backlog and the historic transatlantic hybrid-electric flight, reinforcing that GE Aerospace has strong near-term demand and credible future growth opportunities. Article: GE Aerospace CEO: $210B Backlog and Historic Transatlantic Flight Proves Hybrid-Electric Aviation Is Coming

CEO Larry Culp highlighted the company’s $210 billion backlog and the historic transatlantic hybrid-electric flight, reinforcing that GE Aerospace has strong near-term demand and credible future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace reported its GEnx-1B engine surpassed 50 million flight hours, the fastest pace ever for a GE widebody engine, underscoring reliability, customer adoption, and support for future services revenue.

GE Aerospace reported its GEnx-1B engine surpassed 50 million flight hours, the fastest pace ever for a GE widebody engine, underscoring reliability, customer adoption, and support for future services revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company also beat Q2 expectations and raised 2026 guidance, which supports the recent bullish outlook on the stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.56. The company has a market cap of $354.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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