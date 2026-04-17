GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.1% - Here's Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $314.00 and last traded at $304.6640. Approximately 7,711,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,670,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.29.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.97. The company has a market cap of $319.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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