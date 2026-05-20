GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 5.2% - Here's Why

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.45 and last traded at $300.1080. Approximately 6,026,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,917,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price objective on GE Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 5.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.50. The company has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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