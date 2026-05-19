GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Argus

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Argus from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.63.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

GEHC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. 1,765,974 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,691. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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