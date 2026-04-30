GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company's previous close.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,025,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,753. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,918 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,248,000 after purchasing an additional 389,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,475,000 after purchasing an additional 401,932 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about GE HealthCare Technologies

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GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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