GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.38.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 133,977 shares of the company's stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and topline momentum: GE HealthCare reported Q1 revenue of $5.13B (above estimates) with 7.4% y/y growth and said several end markets (Imaging, AVS, Pharma Dx and services) performed well, supporting near‑term topline stability. Press Release / Slide Deck

Revenue beat and topline momentum: GE HealthCare reported Q1 revenue of $5.13B (above estimates) with 7.4% y/y growth and said several end markets (Imaging, AVS, Pharma Dx and services) performed well, supporting near‑term topline stability. Positive Sentiment: Operational moves to drive efficiency: Management announced a reorg combining Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions into a new Advanced Imaging Solutions (AIS) $14.6B segment and named a new AIS CEO to accelerate execution. These changes aim to capture scale and cost synergies. Benzinga Article

Operational moves to drive efficiency: Management announced a reorg combining Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions into a new Advanced Imaging Solutions (AIS) $14.6B segment and named a new AIS CEO to accelerate execution. These changes aim to capture scale and cost synergies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and valuation appeal: Some brokers (BTIG) kept a Buy rating while trimming targets (PT cut to $80), and multiples have compressed to roughly 12–13x earnings — which some investors view as a buying opportunity. Benzinga Note on PT

Analyst support and valuation appeal: Some brokers (BTIG) kept a Buy rating while trimming targets (PT cut to $80), and multiples have compressed to roughly 12–13x earnings — which some investors view as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and details available: Management discussed Q1 results, cost pressures, and integration plans on the earnings call — the transcript provides the specifics behind the guidance change. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and details available: Management discussed Q1 results, cost pressures, and integration plans on the earnings call — the transcript provides the specifics behind the guidance change. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary framing the move: Several outlets argue the pullback could be a buying opportunity given steady revenue and longer‑term growth drivers (Intelerad integration referenced). 247WallSt Buying the Dip

Market commentary framing the move: Several outlets argue the pullback could be a buying opportunity given steady revenue and longer‑term growth drivers (Intelerad integration referenced). Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and guidance cut: GAAP EPS came in at $0.99 vs. $1.07 expected, and FY2026 EPS guidance was lowered to $4.80–5.00 (below the ~5.05 consensus), directly pressuring the stock. Zacks Earnings Recap

EPS miss and guidance cut: GAAP EPS came in at $0.99 vs. $1.07 expected, and FY2026 EPS guidance was lowered to $4.80–5.00 (below the ~5.05 consensus), directly pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from inflation and supply chain: Management cited rising memory‑chip, oil and freight costs, tariffs and supplier issues as reasons for trimmed margin guidance and lower profits. Reuters Coverage

Margin pressure from inflation and supply chain: Management cited rising memory‑chip, oil and freight costs, tariffs and supplier issues as reasons for trimmed margin guidance and lower profits. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Multiple outlets reported a sharp intraday drop after the profit miss and outlook cut, reflecting investor concern about near‑term margin durability. Proactive Investors

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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