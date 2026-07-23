GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,284. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,189.40. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here