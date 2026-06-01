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GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • GE Vernova has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from 29 analysts: 22 buys, 2 strong buys, and 5 holds. The average 1-year price target is $1,090.76.
  • The company recently delivered a strong quarterly report, with EPS of $17.44 versus the $1.95 estimate and revenue of $9.34 billion, topping expectations and rising 17% year over year.
  • GE Vernova also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable July 14, while the company continues to attract attention from institutions and analysts tied to growth in AI-driven power demand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Vernova.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,090.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $968.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.91. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $458.65 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after buying an additional 1,553,295 shares in the last quarter.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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