GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 2.5%

GEV opened at $1,061.71 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $914.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $357.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. MarketBeat GEV page

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Argus backs GE Vernova

Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Q1 beat and rally

Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Egypt contract

GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Laffont picks

High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Fool: market cap milestone

Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Zacks coverage

Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. BNP Paribas downgrade

BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. Negative Sentiment: Analyses flag valuation and execution risks (peak margin expectations, supply chain/upside sustainability), which could cap upside and increase volatility. Seeking Alpha warning signs

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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