GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $979.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 965,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,960. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $306.21 and a twelve month high of $1,007.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $860.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 80.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,383,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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