GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $956.59 and last traded at $959.2950. 2,064,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,704,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $969.67.

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More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.55. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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