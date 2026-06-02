GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 2% - Here's Why

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $970.64 and last traded at $969.9350. 2,673,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,226,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $950.6480.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $998.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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