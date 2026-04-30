GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,094.00 and last traded at $1,084.5950. 3,526,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,809,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,063.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $914.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.83. The company has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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