GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 2.5% - What's Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,047.50 and last traded at $1,061.71. Approximately 3,701,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,802,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,088.93.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $909.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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