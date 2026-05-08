Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

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Gen Digital Trading Up 11.1%

Gen Digital stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 7,157,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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