GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Upgraded at Zacks Research

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GENK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded GEN Restaurant Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.50.

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GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). GEN Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,478 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc, operating as Gen Korean BBQ House, is a restaurant operator specializing in an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue dining concept. The company offers patrons a hands-on grilling experience with a selection of premium meats, seafood, and vegetables cooked tableside, alongside traditional Korean side dishes and beverages. Gen Korean BBQ House locations feature modern décor and a fast-casual service style designed to appeal to a broad demographic of consumers seeking experiential dining.

The company's restaurants serve a core menu of marinated and non-marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and plant-based alternatives, complemented by signature banchan (side dishes), sauces and dessert offerings.

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