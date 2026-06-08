GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.4286.

Several research analysts have commented on WGS shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 533,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208,077.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,425,836.88. The trade was a 16.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $2,964,757.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,939.38. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,056,420 shares of company stock worth $82,035,340 and have sold 72,382 shares worth $4,889,473. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Article Title

A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Article Title

Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Article Title

Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Article Title

Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related notices may keep investors focused on GeneDx’s earlier operational disappointment, including the revenue miss and widened losses, which remain a headwind for the stock. Article Title

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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