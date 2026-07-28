GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.4286.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get GeneDx alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Trading Up 2.4%

WGS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Securities class action announcement

Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. WGS shareholder alert

The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. Neutral Sentiment: The repeated notices from Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Kahn Swick & Foti, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman primarily encourage affected investors to contact counsel before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These announcements do not represent a new operating update or a final court determination. GeneDx class action deadline notice

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 46,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares in the company, valued at $186,167,618.70. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $638,145.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,686.44. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares valued at $1,295,646. Insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,725 shares of the company's stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock worth $158,738,000 after buying an additional 52,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GeneDx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GeneDx wasn't on the list.

While GeneDx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here