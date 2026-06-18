GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 10,501 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,686.44. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $195,669.03.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,172 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $141,592.68.

On Thursday, March 26th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,933 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $2,964,757.61.

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GeneDx Stock Up 4.6%

GeneDx stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 658,542 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,581. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bernstein Liebhard, issued fresh reminders about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead plaintiff deadline for GeneDx investors.

Several law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bernstein Liebhard, issued fresh reminders about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead plaintiff deadline for GeneDx investors. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits focus on claims that investors were harmed during the April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026 period, with allegations linked to acquisition performance and reimbursement weakness.

The lawsuits focus on claims that investors were harmed during the April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026 period, with allegations linked to acquisition performance and reimbursement weakness. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlighted that the lawsuit stems from GeneDx’s sharp post-earnings decline and a reported 94% write-off related to the Fabric Genomics acquisition, reinforcing concerns about prior results and execution. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GeneDx by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company's stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 270,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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