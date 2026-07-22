General Dynamics (GD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to announce earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $13.5219 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9%

General Dynamics stock opened at $367.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $293.95 and a fifty-two week high of $380.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.00.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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