General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

General Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

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General Motors Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,915,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,200. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. General Motors has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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