General Motors' (GM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U's stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the auto manufacturer's stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

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General Motors Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE GM opened at $78.77 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,059,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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