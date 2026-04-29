General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 9,174,419 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,632. The stock's 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.12. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 7,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and stronger guidance — GM reported adjusted EPS of $3.70, well above estimates, and raised full‑year adjusted EBIT guidance (benefitting in part from a ~ $500M tariff refund). This underpins the bull case for higher earnings and cash flow. Article Title

Q1 beat and stronger guidance — GM reported adjusted EPS of $3.70, well above estimates, and raised full‑year adjusted EBIT guidance (benefitting in part from a ~ $500M tariff refund). This underpins the bull case for higher earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support/upgrades — Citi raised its price target to $108 and maintained a Buy after the Q1 beat; Wedbush reaffirmed Outperform with a $95 target, showing continued institutional conviction. Article Title

Analyst support/upgrades — Citi raised its price target to $108 and maintained a Buy after the Q1 beat; Wedbush reaffirmed Outperform with a $95 target, showing continued institutional conviction. Positive Sentiment: Tariff refund tailwind — GM expects roughly $500M in tariff refunds after a Supreme Court ruling, which helped management lift 2026 profit guidance. That is a near-term cash/profit boost. Article Title

Tariff refund tailwind — GM expects roughly $500M in tariff refunds after a Supreme Court ruling, which helped management lift 2026 profit guidance. That is a near-term cash/profit boost. Positive Sentiment: Software, services and long‑term tech initiatives — management highlighted growth in high‑margin software/subscription revenue and moves on autonomous driving; separate deals to embed Google’s Gemini into millions of GM cars add monetization opportunities. Article Title Article Title

Software, services and long‑term tech initiatives — management highlighted growth in high‑margin software/subscription revenue and moves on autonomous driving; separate deals to embed Google’s Gemini into millions of GM cars add monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and plant investment — GM declared a quarterly dividend and repurchased stock in Q1; it also announced a C$691M investment to keep next‑gen V8 production in Ontario, preserving profitable ICE volume near term. Article Title

Capital returns and plant investment — GM declared a quarterly dividend and repurchased stock in Q1; it also announced a C$691M investment to keep next‑gen V8 production in Ontario, preserving profitable ICE volume near term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks — some shops (Erste Group) trimmed FY26/27 EPS estimates slightly despite the beat; consensus still expects robust full‑year earnings, so watch revisions. Article Title

Analyst model tweaks — some shops (Erste Group) trimmed FY26/27 EPS estimates slightly despite the beat; consensus still expects robust full‑year earnings, so watch revisions. Negative Sentiment: Macro and cost pressures — rising oil/gas prices and Middle East tensions increase logistics and commodity inflation; management raised expected commodity/logistics headwinds by ~$500M, pressuring margins. Article Title

Macro and cost pressures — rising oil/gas prices and Middle East tensions increase logistics and commodity inflation; management raised expected commodity/logistics headwinds by ~$500M, pressuring margins. Negative Sentiment: Revenue flat and supply‑chain costs — revenue was roughly flat year‑over‑year and some costs (notably DRAM/chip pricing) remain elevated, giving the market reason to question near‑term margin durability. Article Title

Revenue flat and supply‑chain costs — revenue was roughly flat year‑over‑year and some costs (notably DRAM/chip pricing) remain elevated, giving the market reason to question near‑term margin durability. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking / risk‑off rotation — despite the beat, investors rotated out of cyclicals amid higher oil and geopolitical risk, producing the stock pullback; earlier intraday strength faded. Article Title

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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