General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2,483.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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