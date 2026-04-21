Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,633,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 1,716,444 shares.The stock last traded at $27.3840 and had previously closed at $27.91.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Genmab A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,233 shares of the company's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 158,132 shares of the company's stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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