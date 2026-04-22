Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy Rating

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genmab A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, February 16th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.36.

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Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $12,972,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,862 shares of the company's stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 244,470 shares of the company's stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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