Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.60.

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Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 520,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,834. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $404.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 36.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,613 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,403 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 67,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,251 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

Gentherm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentherm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gentherm beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.75 versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $404.94 million versus $382.90 million expected, with revenue up 11% year over year. Gentherm Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Gentherm beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.75 versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $404.94 million versus $382.90 million expected, with revenue up 11% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook after posting record quarterly revenue, signaling improving demand and a stronger growth trajectory. Gentherm Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results and Announces a New Increased Stock Repurchase Authorization

The company raised its full-year outlook after posting record quarterly revenue, signaling improving demand and a stronger growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Gentherm’s board approved a new $400 million share repurchase authorization, a move investors often view as a sign management believes the stock is undervalued. Gentherm to Repurchase $400.00 million in Stock

Gentherm’s board approved a new $400 million share repurchase authorization, a move investors often view as a sign management believes the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: The company also completed a strategic medical acquisition, which could expand its product portfolio and open additional growth channels. Gentherm Acquires Innovative Medical Equipment, LLC

The company also completed a strategic medical acquisition, which could expand its product portfolio and open additional growth channels. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up pieces and an earnings call transcript focused on the same results, reinforcing the market’s attention on the beat-and-raise quarter rather than adding new fundamental surprises.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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