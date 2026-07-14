Genuine Parts (GPC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $6.4352 billion for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GPC opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 287.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Genuine Parts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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