Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.78 and last traded at $94.9730, with a volume of 1478183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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