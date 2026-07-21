Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.4 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.9%

GPC stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 284.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 2,413 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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