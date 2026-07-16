Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading 1.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 265.06. 530,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,263,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 332 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 465 to GBX 440 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 545 to GBX 440 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 500 to GBX 440 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuit Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 430.40.

Read Our Latest Report on GEN

Genuit Group Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of £668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuit Group news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 per share, with a total value of £31,500. Also, insider Tim Pullen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 per share, for a total transaction of £10,360. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,800 shares of company stock worth $5,824,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK's largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit's solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets. The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment: - Climate Management Solutions - Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Further Reading

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