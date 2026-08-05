George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.34 and traded as high as C$105.00. George Weston shares last traded at C$103.23, with a volume of 359,364 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia lowered their target price on George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised George Weston from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$111.00.

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George Weston Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of C$15.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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