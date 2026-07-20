George Weston (TSE:WN) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "Outperform" Rating

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$113.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$103.00. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WN. Scotia dropped their price target on George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$111.00.

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George Weston Stock Up 1.4%

WN stock traded up C$1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. George Weston has a one year low of C$82.77 and a one year high of C$106.99. The company's 50 day moving average is C$100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.55.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current year.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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