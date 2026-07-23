Gerdau (GGB) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $3.4204 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gerdau Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.50. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Gerdau's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Gerdau's payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gerdau

In other Gerdau news, insider Chia Yuan Wang sold 76,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $344,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,955.55. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clemir Uhlein sold 38,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $172,624.76. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,765 shares of company stock worth $3,200,865. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 68.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 95.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.25 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gerdau from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GGB

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau's product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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