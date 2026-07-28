Go Pro
→ SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
German American Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • German American Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record as of August 10. The dividend represents a 2.5% annualized yield, with August 10 as the ex-dividend date.
  • The bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years, and its 34.2% payout ratio indicates solid earnings coverage. Analysts expect a 31.5% future payout ratio based on projected annual earnings of $3.94 per share.
  • German American Bancorp exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.02 in earnings per share versus the $0.92 consensus and revenue of $101.34 million versus estimates of $99.22 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.22 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in German American Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider German American Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and German American Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While German American Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
I’ve been warning my followers for 15 years to NOT do this …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines