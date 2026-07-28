German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

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German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.22 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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