German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Zacks reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%.

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German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. 145,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GABC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,234 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,363 shares of the bank's stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,331 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 954,287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,389,000 after buying an additional 356,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,351 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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