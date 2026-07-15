Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Huntington

Stock analysts at Huntington started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company's previous close.

GTY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

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Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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