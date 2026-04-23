Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock's previous close.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.60.

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Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.72%.The business had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. The company's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 288.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Getty Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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