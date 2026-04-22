Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.72%.The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.52 EPS.

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Getty Realty Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE GTY traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 574,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,077. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's payout ratio is presently 144.78%.

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Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.20.

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About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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