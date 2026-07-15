Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $34.70. Getty Realty shares last traded at $34.4970, with a volume of 302,902 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GTY shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTY

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.41 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's payout ratio is currently 127.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2,308.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 438,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,130,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 339,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 336,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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