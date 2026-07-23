Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock's current price.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Huntington began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.14.

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Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 302,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,345. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 40.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Getty Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP raised its price target on Getty Realty to $39 from $35 and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Citizens JMP raised its price target on Getty Realty to $39 from $35 and reiterated a “market outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Getty Realty boosted its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.52-$2.54, above the consensus estimate of $2.42, suggesting management expects better earnings performance ahead. Getty Realty Q2 2026 Results

Getty Realty boosted its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.52-$2.54, above the consensus estimate of $2.42, suggesting management expects better earnings performance ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported continued operating momentum, including $172 million of year-to-date investment activity, which supports its growth narrative. Getty Realty Q2 2026 Results

The company also reported continued operating momentum, including $172 million of year-to-date investment activity, which supports its growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Getty Realty as a high-quality, low-drama REIT that is still overlooked, which may help sentiment but does not change fundamentals on its own. Seeking Alpha article

Several articles highlighted Getty Realty as a high-quality, low-drama REIT that is still overlooked, which may help sentiment but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings and FFO came in slightly below expectations, with EPS of $0.36 vs. $0.37 expected and FFO of $0.62 vs. $0.63 expected, which may have pressured the shares. Zacks article

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Further Reading

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